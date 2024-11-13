WATCH TV LIVE

Jewish Group Praises Trump for Pro-Israel Appointments

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 05:05 PM EST

The Zionist Organization of America, the leading major American Jewish organization defending Israel and the Jewish people, said Wednesday it is pleased with what it has seen from President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

In a statement posted on its website, the organization said Trump appointed respected public servants and extraordinary friends to Israel and the Jewish people to his administration, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as Secretary of State; former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as the U.S. ambassador to Israel; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"There are so many good things to say about all these nominees/appointees," said Morton Klein, the group's national president. "The nominees/appointees are all brilliant and have the right pro-American, pro-Israel ideology and uncommon common sense."

Klein praised Huckabee for speaking out against President Joe Biden's threat to place an arms embargo against Israel and Rubio for co-sponsoring an amendment to keep the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Stefanik has led the fight against antisemitism on college campuses, most memorably questioning college presidents at a congressional hearing earlier this year, the group said. Stefanik was recently honored with the group's Defender of Israel Award at the group's Florida gala.

The organization also praised the appointments of former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for the Department of Homeland Security; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as the National Security Advisor; Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary; Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief for Policy; and John Ratcliffe as CIA Director.

Sam Barron

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 05:05 PM
