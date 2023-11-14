IDF Engages in Combat Operations in the Northern Gaza Strip

OSINTdefender shared footage today on X, provided by the Israel Defense Force (IDF), showcasing urban combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip near the Mediterranean coast.

The video reveals the movement of over half a dozen Israeli tanks and armored vehicles near the Mediterranean Sea, as well as soldiers engaging in urban combat.

The released footage appears to align with a separate video released by Hamas earlier this week, depicting its militants involved in street-to-street fighting with Israeli forces in the northern regions of the Gaza Strip, the Associated Press reported.

The Israeli military, however, declined to comment on the satellite images and its strategy in the Gaza Strip when approached by the Associated Press.

Following the evacuation of civilians from Gaza City, Israeli soldiers advanced on the city from three positions. Forces traversed the southern edge of the city to the Mediterranean Sea. In contrast, additional forces approached from the north, with troops near Beit Hanoun to the east and others observed along the Mediterranean in satellite images, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

The Institute noted that such "clearing operations frequently take weeks and sometimes months to complete."

Throughout Gaza City, scenes of burning fires and destroyed buildings are evident, reflecting the ongoing conflict.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.