Biden: Deal to Free Hostages in Gaza 'Going to Happen'

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes a deal to free hostages held by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip is going to happen, but he would not provide any details.

A high-ranking Israeli official said a deal to free about 70 women and children taken captive by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel in exchange for Palestinian women and youth held in Israeli prisons is on the table, The Washington Post reported Monday. A temporary cease-fire of about five days would accompany the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Hamas took more than 200 people hostage, including Americans, during the terrorist attack. Four hostages reportedly have been released and one has been rescued.

“I’ve been talking with the people involved every single day,” Biden said at the White House following a speech on climate change. “I believe it’s going to happen, but I don’t want to get into any detail.”

When asked if he had a message to the families of the hostages, Biden said, “Hang in there. We’re coming.”

After the terror attack that resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis, Israel launched an unprecedented aerial bombardment of Gaza, following by a ground operation to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said information about any deal for the release of hostages will be made public “if and when” there are concrete developments, the Times of Israel reported Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with all the hostages and their families,” Netanyahu said. “Since the beginning of the war we are working ceaselessly for the release of our captives, including the exertion of increasing pressure since the beginning of the ground operation. If and when there will be something concrete to report, we will do so.”