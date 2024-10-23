IDF: 6 Al Jazeera Journalists Belong to Palestinian Terror Groups

The Israeli Defense Forces announced Wednesday that six journalists working for Al Jazeera are linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said it had obtained documents during military operations in Gaza that tied the reporters to the terror groups.

The journalists, identified as Anas Al-Sharif, Alaa Salama, Hossam Shabat, Ashraf Saraj, Ismail Abu Amr, and Talal Aruki, allegedly held positions ranging from rocket squad leader to sniper.

The IDF said they were active in their terror organizations and also employed by Al Jazeera, spreading propaganda for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The IDF said documents found include personnel lists, records of terrorist training and payroll details, which "unequivocally proves that [the journalists] function as military terrorist operatives of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli military added that the journalists have been instrumental in promoting Hamas' narrative on Al Jazeera, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier this year, Israel said two Al Jazeera staffers killed in a Gaza airstrike were terror operatives. A month later, it said another journalist, who was wounded in a separate strike, was a deputy Hamas commander.

Al Jazeera has denied the allegations.