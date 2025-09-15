Second ICE Officer Injured During Migrant Arrest in Fla.

A second Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in a week was injured by an illegal migrant trying to evade arrest, this time in Homestead, Florida.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that a car driven by an illegal migrant from Guatemala struck an ICE officer in the leg, nearly crushing him during a traffic stop on Sunday. DHS said Henry Isaul Garcia put the car in reverse in an effort to get away. After crashing into several ICE vehicles, Garcia collided with a utility van.

Garcia and three other people were arrested. Garcia illegally entered the United States on or about March 10, 2022, near Eagle Pass, Texas.

The incident mirrors one last week in Illinois, when an ICE agent fatally shot a man who struck the officer with his vehicle. That officer sustained "severe injuries," DHS said.

"These dangerous attempts to flee law enforcement come after sanctuary politicians have openly encouraged and provided tips for how to evade our ICE officers," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Monday. "We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. The violence against our brave ICE law enforcement must come to an end. This is the second incident in a week where an officer was injured while arresting an illegal alien."

The ICE officer in Florida is in stable condition, DHS said.