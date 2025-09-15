Trump: Texas Beheading Suspect Illegal, Freed by Biden

President Donald Trump condemned the beheading of a man in Dallas last week and criticized the Biden administration for releasing the suspect, an illegal migrant, “back into our homeland.”

Police say Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, stabbed and decapitated Chandra Nagamallaiah at a Dallas motel in front of his wife and son last Wednesday and then placed the victim’s head in a dumpster, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a criminal record, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is being held on an ICE detainer at the Dallas County jail. He is charged with capital murder. DHS announced Friday that Cobos-Martinez was released on an Order of Supervision on Jan. 13, 2025, one week before Trump's inauguration.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!” Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Sunday night.

Cobos-Martinez is linked to crimes in Houston, California and Florida, according to the report.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!” Trump concluded his post.