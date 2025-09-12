ICE Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Who Struck Him With Vehicle in Chicago

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Friday fatally shot a man in Chicago after he tried to flee a traffic stop and struck the officer with his vehicle, reported the Chicago Tribune.

"During a vehicle stop, the suspect resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, striking an officer and subsequently dragging him as he fled the scene," ICE said in a statement.

"Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject."

The officer sustained "severe injuries" after being dragged by the vehicle but is now in stable condition, according to a Department of Homeland Security official who spoke with CBS News.

"Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, the safety of our officers and those being apprehended," the agency said in the statement.

In mid-June, President Donald Trump directed ICE to intensify deportations, especially in Democrat-led cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Around the same time, "Operation Midway Blitz" was also launched in Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal records.