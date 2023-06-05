×
Tags: ice | dhs | immigration | open borders | migration

Biden's Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson Retires

Monday, 05 June 2023 06:11 PM EDT

President Joe Biden will be looking for a new acting U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement director amid myriad attacks on his administration's open border policies.

Tae Johnson, who had said earlier this spring he was headed out of the administration, has announced his retirement, prompting embattled Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to release a statement Monday.

"I am grateful to Tae Johnson for his service to ICE, the department, and the nation," Mayorkas, facing massive criticism and calls for his own resignation from congressional Republicans, wrote in a statement. "Mr. Johnson has been an integral member of ICE's leadership team through multiple administrations.

"He has been instrumental in advancing many of DHS's critical missions, including the enforcement of our country's immigration laws and our work to dismantle terrorist and criminal organizations. He helped transform the organizational culture of ICE by focusing its resources on public safety and national security."

Johnson was only serving in an acting role, amid border controversy raging in Congress. There has not been a Senate-confirmed ICE director for more than six years, Axios reported.

"As ICE's leader since 2021, he has overseen some of the nation's most critical investigations, including Operation Stolen Promise to combat the new threats related to counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and Operation Blue Lotus to curtail the flow of fentanyl smuggled into the United States from Mexico," Mayorkas' statement continued. "Most recently, Mr. Johnson led ICE's successful planning and execution during the transition from the Title 42 public health Order to the enforcement of our nation's immigration laws.

"I have personally benefited from his frank assessments, solid judgment, and his deep expertise drawn from decades of experience. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Tae for more than 31 years of dedicated service. The department is grateful for his service and sacrifice, and that of his family who has served alongside him."

Newsfront
Monday, 05 June 2023 06:11 PM
