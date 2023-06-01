Trump: End Drug Crisis, Biden's 'Death, Destruction, Misery'

Former President Donald Trump vowed to end the "scourge" of drug trafficking and addiction, blaming President Joe Biden's open-border policies for causing "death, destruction and misery" across America.

"When I'm president we will not rest until we have ended the drug addiction crisis in America," Trump said in a four-minute Agenda 47 policy video released Thursday on Rumble and hailed in a campaign release. "We will win. It will happen.

"We have to win, though, in 2024, because our country is going to hell."

Trump's detailed policy video outlined his presidential actions to stop drug trafficking across the southern border, curb addiction in America, and hold China accountable for its complicity and profiteering in the crisis.

Also, Trump lamented, Biden's unwinding of Trump administration border policies has fueled the crisis to untenable levels that must be stopped.

"Joe Biden's record is one of death, destruction and misery in communities all across our nation," Trump said in the video.

"Joe Biden will never solve the drug overdose crisis, because he is actively destroying our border. What he has done to our border: We had the safest border in the history of our country, and now we have the worst border probably anywhere in the world, including third-world countries."

Trump noted that his administration was the only one in three decades to have curbed overdose deaths, mostly with policies that were tough on crime and border security.

"For three decades before my election, drug overdose deaths increased every single year," Trump continued in the video. "Under my leadership, we took the drug and fentanyl crisis head on, and we achieved the first reduction in overdose deaths in more than 30 years."

Trump's multipronged plan includes:

Full naval embargo on the drug cartels.

Military action to "inflict maximum damage on cartel operations."

Insist on the full cooperation of neighboring governments to dismantle the trafficking and smuggling networks in our region.

Death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers.

Direct federal law enforcement to take down the gangs and organized street crime.

Designate fentanyl as a federally controlled substance.

Hold China accountable for "precursor" chemicals used in drug production in Mexico and Latin America.

Strengthen the pillars of work, faith and family that give life meaning and hope for those struggling with addiction.

Make it easier for those suffering from addiction to seek treatment without losing their jobs.

Forge new public-private partnerships for companies willing to provide job opportunities and skills training for former addicts.

Expand federal support for faith-based counseling, treatment, and recovery programs.

Ensure that if a parent, child, spouse, or relative needs to take time to care for a family member fighting to overcome addiction, they can take advantage of a family leave program.

Outside of the crisis in America, Trump plans to use the military to take out drug cartels and hold China accountable in aiding drug production by returning to his deal-making with Chinese President Xi Jinping, because "they are killing our people; they are poisoning our beautiful children."

"I will tell China that if they do not clamp down on the export of fentanyl's chemical precursors, they will pay a steep price," Trump said in the video. "I had a deal worked out with President Xi.

"They were going to be sending any more and they were going to impose the death penalty on those that made it in China."

Domestically, the answer to the "scourge" of drug addition lies in "work, faith and family," Trump concluded.

"We are going to need God's help to help steer our nation out of this crisis," he said.