Tags: jake laturner | border | liberals | illegals | fema

Rep. Jake LaTurner to Newsmax: Open Border 'Nonsense'

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 02:59 PM EDT

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency potential use of taxpayer dollars to fund nongovernmental organization support of illegal immigration.

"We absolutely need to know about it, and that is why we lead this letter along with the chairman of the Oversight Committee," Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., a member of the committee, said Monday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We have got to get to the bottom of exactly how much money FEMA is giving to these NGOs who are providing maps, with some legal advice on the maps, telling folks where to enter our country, what to say.

"This is an unsustainable problem, and the American taxpayer should not be footing the bill helping people cross the border illegally. This is wrong, and the House Oversight Committee is going to get to the bottom of it."

LaTurner said Americans have been on the hook for too much circumvention of border law on behalf of the Biden administration.

"This is a lot of ideological nonsense from liberals across the country," LaTurner said. "They want to open up the southern border. They want no enforcement down there. They literally want a wide open border, but don't want to deal with the consequences of it.

"You're going to continue to see this issue rise in the consciousness of Americans because they are the ones dealing with it. They are the ones dealing with fentanyl deaths. They're the ones dealing with this no matter if you're on the border or not. This is an enormous issue, and we have to put a stop to it."

Because President Joe Biden has only been to the border one time, underscores the seriousness of the problem, LaTurner said.

"I want him to go to the border, not just for window dressing. The reason I want him to go is because I think if he was there, if he spoke to the Border Patrol agents, if he looked these kids in the eye that are being sex trafficked across our southern border, if he went to my district or cities across this country and talked to families that are dealing with loved ones who have passed away because of fentanyl, he would want to solve the problem," LaTurner said.

"House Republicans are doing everything we can to secure the southern border. This administration is doing almost nothing, and we have to address it.

"Of course, we have to make great efforts to send people back home that came here illegally. They broke the law, and it is enormously disrespectful to the many millions of Americans who went through the legal channels and did it the right way."

