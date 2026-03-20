ICE Family Detentions Drop as Trump Shifts Strategy

The number of families detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has dropped due to the Trump administration shifting to a more targeted approach to immigration enforcement in recent weeks, according to a report.

According to figures cited by The New York Times, the number of children and parents held at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas — the nation's primary family detention facility — has fallen sharply from roughly 500 children and 450 parents in January to just more than 50 children and fewer than 50 parents this week.

The decline comes as federal authorities scale back sweeping enforcement actions in favor of more focused operations targeting individuals deemed higher priorities, while also increasing deportations and releases in compliance with federal court requirements.

Administration officials say custody decisions are made on a "case-by-case basis" under U.S. law, balancing enforcement priorities with legal obligations, including longstanding limits on how long children can be held in detention.

The shift reflects a more strategic approach after earlier crackdowns, including a high-profile operation in Minnesota, sparked political backlash and raised concerns among some voters about overly broad enforcement tactics.

Supporters of the administration say the updated strategy demonstrates a commitment to enforcing immigration law while avoiding unnecessary detentions.

At the same time, the Trump administration continues to push policies aimed at deterring illegal immigration, including encouraging voluntary departures and offering financial incentives for migrants to return to their home countries.

Critics, however, argue that the system remains in flux and warn that detention numbers could rise again as enforcement priorities evolve.

Advocacy groups cited by the Times said families released from detention still face ongoing immigration proceedings and potential re-detention.

Additional reporting from The Guardian has highlighted concerns from activists about deportation practices, including claims that some parents have been removed from the U.S. without adequate coordination regarding their children.

The Department of Homeland Security has pushed back on those claims, maintaining that parents are given options regarding their children's care and custody.

Despite the criticism, the administration has maintained that strong enforcement remains essential to national security and border control.

Officials argue that targeted enforcement ensures resources are focused on individuals who pose the greatest risks, while reducing strain on detention facilities.

The broader immigration debate continues to divide Washington, with Republicans emphasizing border security and enforcement, and Democrats often calling for expanded protections and reforms.

For now, the sharp drop in family detentions signals a notable shift in strategy — one that the administration says will better protect American communities while maintaining control of the border.