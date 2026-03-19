Zinke to Newsmax: Hundreds on Terror Watch List in US

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., warned of potential national security risks tied to individuals on the terrorist watch list entering the United States.

He told Newsmax on Thursday that "sleeper cells" remain a concern as political disputes continue in Washington over funding the Department of Homeland Security.

On "Bianca Across the Nation," Zinke said hundreds of people on the watch list had crossed into the country illegally.

He suggested that some of these people could remain in the U.S. undetected.

Zinke's remarks come amid broader partisan clashes over immigration enforcement and funding for agencies under DHS.

He criticized Democrats for opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies while engaging in budget fights that he said could have wider consequences for national security.

Zinke said that a potential shutdown of DHS would not affect ICE in the same way it would other agencies because ICE received funding through budget reconciliation.

Other critical components, however, including the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration, could face disruptions affecting administrative and logistical support.

"It's not the people on the front line," Zinke said, noting that personnel would likely remain at their posts. "But how about all the back support that keep the payroll, all those things that make the machine run?"

He argued that such disruptions could undermine national security readiness, accusing political opponents of being willing to "put our country at risk" over disagreements tied to President Donald Trump's policy decisions and personnel choices.

Zinke also characterized the disputes as politically motivated, saying Democrats would oppose the president's pick for Homeland Security secretary — in this case, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. — regardless of the nominee's qualifications.

"He could have picked Jesus and they would have objected," Zinke said.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL and former Interior secretary, further criticized some lawmakers' credibility on national security issues, referencing past controversies over claims of military service.

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