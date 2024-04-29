Israel: Arrest Warrants Would Spark 'Wave of Antisemitism'

Arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court would spark a "wave of antisemitism" around the world that, in turn, threatens to sabotage hostage negotiations with the terrorist group Hamas, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel.

Hamas would feed off the newfound pressure on Israel and be empowered against compromise to achieve peace in Gaza or release hostages, the official told The Times.

At present, Hamas has sent a delegation to Cairo for hostage and cease-fire deliberations; Israel is mulling whether to do the same, according to the report.

But hanging over Israel is the threat of arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for preventing humanitarian aid entering Gaza, it was reported Sunday. It's alleged that Israel has been deliberately starving Gazans in its military campaign to destroy the Hamas terrorists.

Charges or no charges, cease-fire for hostage talks or not, Israel remains undeterred in its mission to eradicate Hamas, with its focus dead-set on Rafah.

"Israel is still determined to achieve all the goals of the war, whether a deal is reached or not," the Israeli official told The Times. "We are continuing to prepare for Rafah."