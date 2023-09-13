WH Spokesman: Biden on Hunter's Calls Out of 'Love'

The White House at first denied President Joe Biden ever spoke with business associates of his son Hunter Biden as vice president, but after mounting evidence presented by House Republicans called that into question, the narrative shifted: he was on the calls, but no business was discussed.

Now, Ian Sams, the spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office, said Wednesday that Biden was on the phone with Hunter Biden’s business associates out of love for his son.

“The truth is that the president, as he said publicly for years, calls his family every day to check in,” Sams told “CNN This Morning.” “He calls his son every day to check in. He calls his other family members to check in to see how they are doing. He loves them. They are a tight-knit family.

“What the GOP's own witness testified in this case is that's exactly what the president was doing. He was checking in with Hunter during a particularly hard time, a time where the family was going through Hunter's brother Beau's illness.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 after being diagnosed two years earlier with an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Sams repeated that no business was discussed during the telephone conversations between the president and his son’s business associates. But Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability that Hunter Biden often used his father, who was vice president at the time, as “the brand” to secure foreign business ventures.

Hunter Biden not only used his father's name to add value, Archer said, but his father either joined his son and his business associates for dinner or over the phone more than 20 times to sell that brand while sending a signal about their access, power, and influence.

“[Republicans] are trying to make this sort of strange connection when their own investigation has disproven these claims,” Sams said.

Newsmax has reached out to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, who will be one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry into the president, for comment.