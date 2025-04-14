Biden 'Disgusted by' Arson Attack at Gov. Shapiro's Home

Former President Joe Biden went online Monday to condemn the Sunday home invasion at the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Jill and I are disgusted by the attack on the Shapiro family and their home during the first night of Passover," Biden posted. "We are relieved that they are safe and grateful to the first responders."

Biden said no one should support the crime imposed on the governor's family and guests, adding, "There is no place for this type of evil in America, and as I told the Governor yesterday, we must stand united against hatred and violence."

Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect broke into the residence and set fire to it. Court documents related to the incident said the suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg told police he would have beaten the governor with a hammer had he found him inside the home.

Balmer faces a long list of charges stemming from the home invasion and setting it on fire. He was arrested later in the day. No one from the governor's family or family friends who were at the home was injured. There was significant damage to one section of the governor's residence.

Shapiro posted about the attack: "The entire Shapiro family is eternally grateful for the @PAStatePolice troopers who safely evacuated our family from danger, the firefighters who quickly put out the fire at the Governor’s Residence, and the law enforcement officials who’ve worked to investigate this attack. From the bottom of all of our hearts, thank you."