IAEA: Iran Plans to Expand Uranium Enrichment at 2 Sites

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog of plans to install more uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz plants as well as bring machines recently installed there online, a confidential report by the watchdog said Thursday.

The report to member states seen by Reuters details what Iran has told the International Atomic Energy Agency it plans to do, though it has done little to follow through so far, having pledged to add thousands of centrifuges after a resolution against Iran by the 35-nation IAEA board of governors.

Iran has more than 10,000 centrifuges operating at its two underground sites at Natanz and Fordow and an above-ground plant at Natanz. The report outlined plans to install 32 more cascades, or clusters, of about 174 machines each and a massive, unprecedented cascade of 1,152 advanced IR-6 machines.

The report did not, however, mention Iran's enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade, which could suggest a relatively cautious approach by Iran as it prepares for talks Friday with Britain, France and Germany in Geneva aimed at restoring dialog with the West.

Just before last week's quarterly meeting of the IAEA board, Iran offered to cap its stock of uranium enriched to up to 60%, but diplomats said it was conditional on the board not passing a resolution against Iran.

Although the IAEA verified Iran was slowing enrichment at that highest level and called it "a concrete step in the right direction," its board passed a resolution proposed by Britain, France, Germany and the United States repeating a call on Iran to increase its cooperation with the agency.

The report made no mention of Iran reversing its slowdown in enrichment to that highest level but did say Iran had informed the IAEA that eight recently added cascades of IR-6 machines would be brought online to enrich to up to 5% purity. An August IAEA report said the planned purity was not specified.