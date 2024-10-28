WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hurricanes | helene | milton | looting | illegal | migrants | florida

41 Illegal Migrants Arrested for Looting After Hurricanes

Monday, 28 October 2024 11:07 PM EDT

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida authorities arrested 41 illegal immigrants in Pinellas County on looting and related charges, drawing attention to security concerns in disaster-stricken areas, Breitbart reported.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced that, from Oct. 2-23, his office arrested a total of 45 individuals on 68 charges, including armed robbery, burglary, grand theft, and vandalism, of which 41 were undocumented migrants from countries including Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, and Venezuela.

In addition to these arrests, deputies encountered nearly 200 other individuals in Pinellas County who did not belong in the area.

Of these individuals, 141 were illegal migrants, primarily from Central and South America, though they were not detained as law enforcement lacked probable cause for arrest.

The incidents echo similar cases in other states.

In Washington County, Tennessee, for example, eight undocumented migrants on temporary work visas were arrested on looting charges. These arrests highlight an emerging concern over unauthorized individuals entering disaster zones, potentially exacerbating security risks for residents already struggling with storm recovery, Newsweek reported.

The hurricanes' economic toll in Florida has been severe. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) estimates that financial damages from Hurricanes Helene and Milton have surpassed $4 billion, Florida Politics reported.

The back-to-back storms left widespread damage, straining resources, and complicating recovery efforts.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 28 October 2024 11:07 PM
