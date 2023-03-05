Oversight to Probe Treasury on Withholding Biden Documents

The Treasury Department will testify Friday before the House Oversight Committee about its withholding of suspicious activity reports (SARs) "generated by the Biden family and their associates' unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions."

SARs are used by banks to flag large transactions.

The department's assistant secretary for legislative affairs, Jonathan Davidson, will tell the committee why it will not release 150 SARs that may show evidence of criminal activity.

"We are concerned the Treasury Department is acting in bad faith to produce these documents to the Oversight Committee when we know that it has already produced them to another congressional office. At next week's hearing, a Treasury Department official can explain to Congress and the American people why the department is hiding critical information," said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

Comer is investigating Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son; violations such as wire fraud and money laundering; and whether foreign governments have compromised the president due to his family's business dealings. However, Treasury has denied Comer's requests for the SARs numerous times.

Davidson wrote a letter to Comer last month asking for more details why the committee needs the "highly sensitive" information and later denied Comer's request for the 150 SARs flagged by U.S. banks, citing "improper disclosure" of important information that may reduce the Biden administration's ability to carry out "law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities."