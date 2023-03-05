×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | treasury | house oversight committee | comer

Oversight to Probe Treasury on Withholding Biden Documents

jonathan davidson

Jonathan Davidson, the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for legislative affairs, will testify before the Oversight Committee. (AP)

By    |   Sunday, 05 March 2023 09:49 PM EST

The Treasury Department will testify Friday before the House Oversight Committee about its withholding of suspicious activity reports (SARs) "generated by the Biden family and their associates' unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions."

SARs are used by banks to flag large transactions.

The department's assistant secretary for legislative affairs, Jonathan Davidson, will tell the committee why it will not release 150 SARs that may show evidence of criminal activity.

"We are concerned the Treasury Department is acting in bad faith to produce these documents to the Oversight Committee when we know that it has already produced them to another congressional office. At next week's hearing, a Treasury Department official can explain to Congress and the American people why the department is hiding critical information," said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

Comer is investigating Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son; violations such as wire fraud and money laundering; and whether foreign governments have compromised the president due to his family's business dealings. However, Treasury has denied Comer's requests for the SARs numerous times.

Davidson wrote a letter to Comer last month asking for more details why the committee needs the "highly sensitive" information and later denied Comer's request for the 150 SARs flagged by U.S. banks, citing "improper disclosure" of important information that may reduce the Biden administration's ability to carry out "law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Treasury Department will testify Friday before the House Oversight Committee about its withholding of suspicious activity reports (SARs) "generated by the Biden family and their associates' unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions."
hunter biden, treasury, house oversight committee, comer
229
2023-49-05
Sunday, 05 March 2023 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved