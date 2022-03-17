×
NY Post: NY Times Finally Admits Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Real

Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden. (Getty Images)  

By    |   Thursday, 17 March 2022 10:41 AM

The New York Post is taking a jab at The New York Times over a story on the controversial laptop belonging to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The Post, in an article appearing Thursday, said: "Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s*****g us.

"First, The New York Times decides more than a year later that Hunter Biden's business woes are worthy of a story. Then, deep in the piece, in passing, it notes that Hunter's laptop is legitimate."

The Times' story, posted Wednesday, deals with emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation," the Times reported.

But the Post noted: "Authenticated!!! You don't say. You mean, when a newspaper actually does reporting on a topic and doesn’t just try to whitewash coverage for Joe Biden, it discovers it's actually true?"

The Post had previously reported that during the final months of the heated 2020 presidential race between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, there were emails showing evidence of a possible meeting in the past between Hunter Biden, his father, and a Ukrainian energy firm linked to corruption. Joe Biden denied the meeting described took place.

The emails revealed Hunter Biden introduced a top Burisma executive to his father less than a year before the elder Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor investigating the company.

The Post said it had received a copy of a laptop hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden from Rudy Giuliani, then a lawyer for Trump. Giuliani claimed he obtained the hard drive from the Delaware repair shop.

The New York Post is taking a jab at The New York Times over a story on the controversial laptop belonging to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.
