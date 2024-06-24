GOP House Committee: Doc Signed by Hunter Shows He Lied

The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday released what it said was evidence from IRS whistleblowers that allegedly confirms Hunter Biden lied to Congress in a Feb. 28 deposition.

During the deposition, congressional investigators questioned President Joe Biden's youngest son about his connection to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, as well as its associated bank accounts — and if he served as corporate secretary of the entity, the committee wrote.

"Bank records show accounts associated with Rosemont Seneca Bohai is where Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer parked payments from overseas business dealings when Joe Biden was then vice president and were used by Hunter Biden to receive millions in payments from foreign sources, including his salary from Burisma," the panel said.

Yet, the committee noted, Hunter Biden stated neither Rosemont Seneca Bohai, nor its associated bank account, "were under my control nor affiliated with me" and that he "didn't even know that there was such a thing" when asked about serving as its corporate secretary, the committee charged — posting a resolution signed by Hunter Biden in 2014 showing he was made an acting secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

Volumes released by the committee "confirms that not only was Hunter Biden the beneficial owner of a bank account in the name of Rosemont Seneca Bohai, but he also signed a document where he affirmed that, 'I, Robert Hunter Biden, hereby certify that I am the duly elected, qualified and acting Secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC'," the committee wrote on Monday.

"President Biden likes to remind the American people that 'no one is above the law.' "

The committee added the Ways and Means, Judiciary, and Oversight committees would refer Hunter Biden to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

"DOJ must ensure equal application of the law for all Americans, even if your last name is Biden," it said.

On June 5, House Republicans issued criminal referrals on Hunter Biden and President Biden's brother, James Biden, accusing them of making false statements to Congress as part of a yearlong impeachment inquiry.

The GOP leaders of the House Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees also sent a letter to the DOJ recommending prosecution, accusing both Bidens of making a "conscious effort" to undermine the House's investigation.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lawyer, said at the time the referrals are "nothing more than a desperate attempt by Republicans to twist Hunter's testimony so they can distract from their failed impeachment inquiry and interfere with his trial."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.