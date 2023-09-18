Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Hunter Should Thank IRS, Not Sue It

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that instead of suing the IRS, Hunter Biden should be thanking them for not prosecuting him on avoiding paying taxes on the millions he allegedly made in overseas business dealings with President Joe Biden's blessing.

Hunter Biden on Monday filed a lawsuit against the IRS in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., claiming his privacy rights were violated when two whistleblowers testified in front of Congress about the handling of an investigation into his taxes and business dealings.

"What he ought to be doing quite honestly is thanking the IRS for giving him a free pass to make millions and millions of dollars and not reporting it or paying taxes on it, not to mention that it's likely almost all illicit," Perry told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice in which he would receive no jail time on tax evasion and gun charges, but the plea deal fell apart in July. David Weiss was named special counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden, who was indicted last week on three gun charges. Weiss, the former U.S. attorney for Delaware who had been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018 and initially agreed to the plea deal, could still indict the president's son on tax charges.

"Not only should he be sending a thank you card to the IRS," Perry said, "he probably ought to be sending a thank you card to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice and the FBI for not, for turning their head the other way, letting him commit these crimes that he admitted to in his laptop, and paying no tax on it. You try any of that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!