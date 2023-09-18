×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | joe biden | irs | doj | law | court | crime

House Panel Defends Whistleblowers as Hunter Sues IRS

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 12:25 PM EDT

The House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., reacted Monday to the news that Hunter Biden is suing the Internal Revenue Service after two agency whistleblowers testified before the committee about attempts to block their investigation of Biden's taxes.

"Anyone who has read or listened to the two IRS whistleblowers' testimony knows that they are upstanding, concerned citizens without a political agenda. Both have worked at the IRS for over a decade on some of the biggest tax crime cases in our country's history," the committee said in a post on X.

"What they witnessed while working on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation was a 'corrosion of ethical standards and the abuse of power that threaten our nation.' They have brought forward serious allegations of politicization and misconduct by [Department of Justice] officials."

The Associated Press reported that Biden and his attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday for sharing his "personal information" when agents Greg Shapley and Joe Zigler appeared before the panel claiming the IRS, DOJ, and other officials exhibited a pattern of "slow walking" their investigation of tax evasion.

"Mr. Biden is the son of the President of the United States. He has all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen, and the IRS can and should make certain that he abides by those responsibilities," the AP reported the suit as stating. "Similarly, Mr. Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free reign to violate his rights simply because of who he is."

According to the report, the suit seeks the agency to "force compliance with federal tax and privacy laws" and damages of $1,000 for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax return information."

The report said that the investigation has been proceeding for several years and was expected to end with a plea deal last month that blew up at the last minute in court.

The IRS declined the AP's request for comment.

"In short, these are good people who did everything right to obtain whistleblower protection with the best interest of our country in mind," the committee's post said. "Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is a tax cheat who hasn't paid his fair share – something that [President Joe Biden] lectures everyday Americans about.

"These IRS whistleblowers do not deserve the smear campaign Hunter Biden's legal team is waging. Witness intimidation is just another dirty tactic by the Hunter Biden legal team. Despite their games, our investigation will continue."

Charles Kim

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., reacted Monday to the news that Hunter Biden is suing the Internal Revenue Service after two agency whistleblowers testified before the committee about attempts to block their investigation of Biden's taxes.
hunter biden, joe biden, irs, doj, law, court, crime
422
2023-25-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved