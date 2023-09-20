×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | doj | david weiss | gun charges

Hunter Biden Denied Request for Virtual Court Appearance

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:40 PM EDT

Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke denied Wednesday a request from Hunter Biden's legal team that he appear virtually for his arraignment on felony gun charges.

Burke, hailing from the federal District Court in Delaware, sided with Department of Justice special counsel David C. Weiss' office, which issued a filing shortly before the decision opposing the request.

Weiss' office had cited the severity of the charges as the primary reason to oppose the request from Biden's legal team issued Tuesday.

"Fifteen months ago, the Court's standing order authorizing virtual proceedings during the pandemic expired," prosecutors noted as further justification for their opposition.

"Given the serious felony gun charges at issue in this case, this Court should have an opportunity to assess the defendant in a live setting when discharging its obligations ... and considering recommendations for conditions of release," they added.

Abbe Lowell, Biden's attorney, had argued Tuesday that Biden was not seeking "special treatment" and that a virtual appearance would minimize unnecessary burdens on the government and local area.

In addition, Lowell said that Biden was still acting per the controversial plea deal since contested by the judge overseeing the case, which she suggested includes the ability to appear virtually.

The judge said he ultimately agreed with Lowell that Biden should not receive special treatment for being President Joe Biden's son.

However, he contended, the only way that could be realized is if he shows up in person like everyone else.

"Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here," Burke wrote.

Hunter Biden is expected to plead not guilty to three felony gun charges involving his alleged illicit purchase and possession of a firearm.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke denied Wednesday a request from Hunter Biden's legal team that he appear virtually for his arraignment on felony gun charges.
hunter biden, doj, david weiss, gun charges
284
2023-40-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved