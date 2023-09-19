×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | gun charges | court

Hunter Biden Requests Not to Appear in Court on Gun Charges

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:03 PM EDT

Hunter Biden is requesting that he appear via video conference, and not in person, for a court hearing on the felony gun charges prosecutors brought against him last week, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke directed the lawyers for President Joe Biden's son to make their request in writing in a motion Tuesday and told the government to respond in writing by Wednesday.

Special counsel David Weiss' team is opposing the request for a remote hearing, according to the order from Burke, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden was indicted in federal court in Delaware on Thursday on three counts connected to possession of a gun while using narcotics.

In July, there was initially only a single gun charge against Hunter Biden as part of a plea deal that fell apart last month.

Under the terms of now-defunct plea agreement, Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in return for prosecutors recommending that he receive a sentence of probation.

Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell said he intends to fight the latest indictments, saying "We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court.”

Two of the counts against Hunter Biden carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hunter Biden is requesting that he appear via video conference, and not in person, for a court hearing on the felony gun charges prosecutors brought against him last week, NBC News reported on Tuesday.
hunter biden, gun charges, court
256
2023-03-19
Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved