Hunter Biden Disbarred in Conn. After Ethics Violations

A Connecticut judge disbarred Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, for violating the state's attorney conduct rules after complaints tied to his federal gun and tax cases.

The ruling was issued Monday by Judge Trial Referee Patrick L. Carroll III in Waterbury after Biden consented to disbarment under an agreement with the state Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, according to NBC Connecticut.

As part of the agreement, Biden admitted to attorney misconduct but did not admit to criminal wrongdoing. He was previously disbarred in Washington, D.C., in May.

Biden and his attorney, Ross Garber, appeared by video at the virtual hearing. Biden did not speak during the proceedings.

The Connecticut court found that Biden violated multiple ethical rules for lawyers, including engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.

In court filings, Biden admitted to some of the misconduct allegations.

The judge also cited the earlier Washington disbarment in his decision.

The disciplinary action followed complaints filed after Biden's federal convictions.

He was convicted in Delaware federal court last year on three felony counts related to purchasing a firearm in 2018 when prosecutors said he falsely claimed he was not using or addicted to drugs.

Biden also faced a separate federal tax case in California, where prosecutors alleged he failed to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes. He agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor and felony charges shortly before jury selection was set to begin.

One of the complainants objected to the disbarment agreement during Monday's hearing, arguing that Biden did not admit to committing crimes. State disciplinary counsel cited the impact of a presidential pardon in resolving the case.

Biden was admitted to the Connecticut bar in 1997, a year after graduating from Yale Law School.

In December 2024, then-President Joe Biden issued a pardon for Hunter Biden, covering the gun and tax convictions and any related federal offenses dating back to 2014.

The pardon reversed earlier public statements from the president that he would not use his executive authority to benefit his son and effectively ended the federal prosecutions.