Trump Pardons Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer

By    |   Tuesday, 25 March 2025 03:52 PM EDT

President Donald Trump pardoned Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer on Tuesday.

Trump made good on a promise he made on Saturday to Archer during the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia. That meeting was set up by another former associate-turned-whistleblower of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski.

"He's getting a full pardon," Trump told the New York Post on Sunday. "He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people."

Archer emerged as a key witness into the House impeachment inquiry into former President Joe Biden and served as a whistleblower who testified about Hunter Biden's alleged influence peddling.

Archer had testified that Hunter Biden had put his father, then serving as vice president, on speakerphone during their meetings with business associates nearly two dozen times.

In February 2022, Archer was sentenced to a year and a day for defrauding the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation, a Native American tribal entity, of tens of millions of dollars in connection with the sale of fraudulent insurance bonds.

The Trump White House argued that Archer was prosecuted by the previous administration because he turned against the Biden family. Archer did not end up serving any time on his sentence.

"Many people have asked me to do this," Trump said in the Oval Office prior to signing the pardon. "They think he was treated very unfairly. And I looked at the records and studied the records and he was. He was the victim of a crime as far as I'm concerned. So we're going to undo that."

Archer was thankful.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump," Archer said Sunday. "I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 25 March 2025 03:52 PM
