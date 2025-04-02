Hunter Biden to Permanently Lose D.C. Law License

Hunter Biden, after agreeing to a disciplinary board's recommendation that he be disbarred, is expected to permanently lose his license to practice law in Washington, D.C.

Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, on Tuesday filed an affidavit under seal in the D.C. Court of Appeals consenting to the disbarment, reports the New York Post.

The disbarment will not become official until the D.C. court approves the recommendation of the D.C. Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility to accept Biden's consent to disbarment.

Biden, 55, pleaded guilty to all charges in a tax evasion case in California and was convicted at a federal trial in Delaware of lying about his use of drugs while obtaining a firearm.

His license to practice law in the nation's capital was suspended last June, two weeks after he was found guilty in the Delaware case.

Last December, weeks before leaving office, former President Biden granted his son a "full and unconditional pardon," after repeatedly promising that he would not be involved in his son's legal cases.

The D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which initiated the legal proceedings to suspend Biden's law license, considers any felony to be a "serious crime."

The appeals court called on the bar's Board on Professional Responsibility to institute formal proceedings that resulted in Biden's consent to be disbarred.

The former president's son was admitted to the D.C. bar in 2007 and has paid $331 a year to maintain his membership. He has never actively practiced law in the capital but held an "of counsel" position at the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP while his father was vice president.

Biden lives in California and holds a law license in Connecticut, which has remained under administrative suspension since 2021 after he failed to pay his Client Security Fund fees and was also placed under suspension for failure to register in 2023.

The Center for American Rights filed a bar complaint against Biden in Connecticut in 2024, urging the state's Attorney Grievance Committee to take disciplinary against him over his criminal convictions and guilty plea on multiple counts of dishonesty, fraud, and tax evasion.

“The American people rejected the Biden-Harris Administration’s two-tiered justice system and deserve accountability for Hunter Biden's crimes. Even a pardon from his father cannot excuse him from professional discipline as an attorney and officer of the court," said Daniel Suhr, president of the Center, said at the time. “A full investigation and disciplinary action are necessary to protect clients and the integrity of the profession. In any other instance, an attorney convicted of crimes like these would face professional discipline — the son of the president should be no different.”