Mom of Hunter Biden's Daughter Asks Court to Change Daughter's Name to Biden

The woman who gave birth to a child fathered by Hunter Biden has requested a court to change the young girl's last name to Biden.

The attorney for Lunden Alexis Roberts filed the motion on Tuesday in the 16th Circuit Court in Independence County, Arkansas.

This is one of four filings made in the case originally settled in March 2020. The case was reopened in September after Biden filed a motion to adjust his child support payments due to "substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."

The court filing submitted Tuesday by attorney Clinton Lancaster states the child would "benefit from carrying the Biden family name" and that the "Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful."

It states that the Biden family remains "estranged from the child. To the extent this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."

Roberts is from Batesville, Arkansas, and attended Arkansas State University. She met Biden while living in Washington, D.C., and worked for him, according to Lancaster.

The child, or "Baby Doe," was born in August 2018. The paternity suit followed in May, 2019, days after Hunter Biden's marriage to South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen.

A DNA test verified "with near scientific certainty" that Biden is Baby Doe's father, declared by Judge Holly Meyer in January 2020. That same month they agreed upon temporary child support until the issue was fully resolved.

In March, 2020, Biden and Roberts agreed to settle the paternity and child-support suits.

In his 2021 book "Beautiful Things," Biden claims he opposed Roberts' paternity suit because he had no recollection of what led to the pregnancy. The book speaks of his struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, which intensified after the death of his brother in May, 2015, and his divorce two years later.

One filing states that Hunter Biden's motion should be denied because he "has a long, and lengthy, history of attempting to avoid discovery by filing endless and recurrent motions for protective orders. Additionally, this case was finally resolved the first time when this court denied the defendant's motion for a protective order relating to discovery."

Roberts requested all of Biden's residences for the past 10 years, including the vehicles he has owned in the last five years. Roberts is seeking evidence of Biden's "well-established history of lavish lifestyle."

Roberts also requested information about a federal investigation into Hunter Biden's "tax affairs."

"This information is relevant to determine if, as Federal authorities insinuated, the defendant failed to disclose all his income as this goes to earning capability and Mr. Biden's credibility."

Other requests by Roberts included financial benefits of Biden or his family members due to Joe Biden's presidency, payment of over $1 million to California attorney Kevin Morris, and payment to, or by, Joe Biden and his brother, James Biden, to attorney Brent Langdon.

Hunter Biden attempted a motion for a protective order, but it was "improperly sealed," and another was "prohibited by Ark. Sup. Ct. Admin. Order No. 21, § 9, which plainly and expressly states that 'electronic documents shall be self-contained and shall not contain hyperlinks to external papers or websites.'"