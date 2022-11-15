Top Biden DOJ Official Working for Law Firm Defending Hunter Biden

A top Biden official from the Justice Department recently left the DOJ to work for the law firm representing Hunter Biden, amid the agency's own investigation into the son of President Joe Biden.

Nicholas McQuaid had previously been appointed acting chief of the Justice Department's Criminal Division under the Biden administration.

According to court filings, McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden's defense attorney, Christopher Clark, up until he took the position at the DOJ.

McQuaid, who worked as acting assistant attorney general and later deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ's criminal division, returned to Latham & Watkins this month.

The firm asserts that McQuaid is not involved in anything regarding Hunter Biden.

"McQuaid did not represent Hunter Biden, nor have any involvement in the matter when he was previously at Latham," a spokesperson for Latham & Watkins told the Washington Examiner. "He also had no involvement in the Hunter Biden investigation while he was at the Department of Justice, and he will not be representing Mr. Biden now that he has returned to Latham."

The DOJ told the Washington Examiner that McQuaid was "screened and recused from matters in which he has a financial interest or a personal business relationship, including matters involving his former law firm."

In early February 2021, President Biden asked all Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys for their resignations, except Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was requested to stay for the investigation on Hunter Biden.

John Durham was also asked to step down, but was kept on as special counsel.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have pushed for transparency surrounding McQuaid since early 2021. The senators say they’ve never been explicitly told whether McQuaid has recused himself.

"This association creates a clear conflict of interest, yet the Department has failed to provide adequate responses to answer the threshold questions about whether Mr. McQuaid has or had any role in the Hunter Biden criminal case and whether he has been recused from it," Grassley and Johnson wrote to Weiss in May.

The senators added: "In light of Mr. McQuaid’s clear conflicts in the Hunter Biden investigation, Attorney General Garland’s silence draws serious suspicion and has cast a cloud over the investigation."

Grassley and Johnson also sent a July letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Weiss asking, "Is Mr. McQuaid recused from the Hunter Biden criminal case? If so, when was he recused? Provide the recusal memorandum."