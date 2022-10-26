Jon Stewart: Hunter Biden Burisma Link 'Corrupt on Its Face'

On a recent episode of "The Problem with Jon Stewart," the host, with British journalist Gabriel Gatehouse, criticized the way the Hunter Biden laptop story has been downplayed.

It "turned out that not only was it real, but the FBI had the bloody laptop all this time," Gatehouse said.

"It took the establishment media in the U.S., The New York Times and the Washington Post, let's say the kind of, you know, the big boys … it took them nearly two years to go through the laptop as you expect they would," said Gatehouse.

Stewart said, "Let's say it was real, and people just thought, Well, the one thing in it maybe is 10% to the big guy, which is circumstantial at best. But as far as, like, look, Hunter Biden being on the board of Burisma. To me, that's corruption straight up off the bat."

He continued by saying Biden's ties to Ukraine were significant and were more important than the actual content inside the laptop.

"It's not even that I'm not surprised. It's that it's corrupt on its face," Stewart said. "I don't need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence. Now tying Joe Biden to it, yeah, that's going to take some digging."

"And if it's real, you know, that's a thing. But the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified to be in the positions they've been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence," said Stewart.

Although Stewart was dismissive of the laptop's contents, he is one of only a handful of left-leaning entertainers to openly discuss the possibility of corruption linked to the laptop and Hunter Biden.