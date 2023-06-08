House to Hold Hearing on UFO Claims

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing to investigate claims by a former intelligence official that the U.S. government allegedly found crashed vehicles of "nonhuman origin," as well as other reports of unidentified aerial phenomena.

David Grusch, a former member of the Department of Defense's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency who also worked on Congress' Unidentified Aerial Phenomena task force, which is now known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, claimed in an interview with NewsNation that for "decades," the government has been "retrieving nonhuman origin technical vehicles — call it spacecraft if you will — nonhuman exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed."

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer, R-Ky., told the news outlet that "There will be oversight" of these claims, adding, "We plan on having a hearing."

The investigation will be led by House Oversight Committee members Tim Burchett, R-Fla., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Tenn., though no date for the hearing has been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

"Thank you @RepJamesComer! Very happy to announce @RepTimBurchett and myself will be working with the @GOPoversight team to lead out the investigation into UAPs (UFOs)," Luna said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"In addition to recent claims by a whistleblower, reports continue to surface regarding unidentified aerial phenomena," a spokesperson for the Oversight panel said in a statement to NewsNation. "The House Oversight Committee is following these UAP reports and is in the early stages of planning a hearing. The National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 created the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office which coordinates among the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, NASA, and other federal agencies to study UAPs. Americans, who continue to fund this federal government work, expect transparency and meaningful oversight from Congress."

The Pentagon said in a statement: "AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."