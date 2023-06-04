UFO Expert: 'It's Time' Govt Comes Clean Crash on Materials

Congress is finally taking the initiative to inform the public on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and creating a new office to study them, with some saying it is "time" the results come out.

"There are persistent rumors that the U.S. government recovered 'crash materials' from UAP, and even that the government has been working secretly to reverse engineer the technology," Christopher Mellon of Harvard University's Galileo Project wrote in an editorial for Politico Magazine, hailing Congress' creation of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

"AARO is charged with reviewing all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) pertaining to UAP; evaluating all historical UAP intelligence documents; and extending protections to anyone who has signed an official U.S. government secrecy agreement related to UAP, thereby allowing them to come forward without fear of prosecution," Mellon wrote.

"In one stroke then this new office could resolve one of the greatest government conspiracy theories and most profound scientific questions of all time: Are we alone in the universe?

"It's time they did."

Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Intelligence and a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, said there is information the public has yet to learn and probably should be informed on.

"Despite breakthroughs in government transparency about these sightings, there's one thing the Pentagon and the intelligence community have so far not addressed, and that is whether they have had any direct contact with these objects," he wrote.

There are whistleblowers coming to Mellon about the details of the undisclosed materials and secret government programs to reverse engineer the UAP technology, and if it is not of this world, the public deserves to know, he wrote.

"I've repeatedly had to ask myself: 'Is disclosure in the best interest of the public? Am I doing the right thing working to bring what could be America's most deeply buried secret to light?'" his editorial read.

Adding, "I've always believed the public has a right to know the truth. However, after much reflection, I've also concluded the public needs to know the truth."

Among the reasons, according to Mellon:

"Democracy requires transparency."

"We own any discovery."

"We can handle it."

"We don't control UAP."

"Disclosure is only a matter of time."

"Congress is proceeding."

"Secrecy stifles science."

"Time to reduce international tensions."

"No imminent threat."

"Spark vitally needed collaboration."

"Congress should seek a report from the ICIG [Intelligence Community Inspector General] on the evidence it has acquired on the issue of crash retrievals," Mellon wrote. "That alone may be enough to provide leads that confirm the truth of long-standing accusations regarding a cover-up of recovered off-world technology. The goal is not to prosecute or punish, but to bring the truth to light."

Even if the truth is "shocking and disorienting," humanity and life as we know it is at stake, according to Mellon.

"I believe it is in our interest to follow the facts of the UAP issue wherever they lead," he concluded. "All living things, all nations and corporations, can only survive by continuing to adapt to changing circumstances. But to do so we must know the facts. We can't adapt to what we don't perceive.

"Concealing such vital information, if indeed we are not alone, poses a huge barrier to understanding and successfully adapting to the world around us. Lies and disinformation are already polluting public discourse. We can't have meaningful debates on policy if we cannot even agree on the basic facts.

"Some people will be afraid of change, as always, but change is inevitable and as always those who recognize and embrace it are the most likely to benefit. Thankfully, there are many reasons to believe that if UAP are manifestations of extraterrestrial intelligence, this stunning revelation can work to humanity's advantage."

Related Stories: