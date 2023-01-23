McCarthy Places 2 Freedom Caucus Members on House Rules Committee

Five new congressional Republicans, including two members of the House Freedom Caucus, were appointed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to the House Rules Committee.

The powerful committee sets the terms for legislation to be considered on the House floor.

The new members include Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y.

Norman and Roy are both Freedom Caucus members.

Axios notes the Rules Committee typically gets filled with leadership loyalists and advances bills along party-line votes. However, in this case, Norman and Roy were holdouts on McCarthy during the election for House speaker.

"Didn’t ask for it. But you can't push for change [and] not saddle up if asked," Roy told Axios.

"Between our returning members and those joining the panel for the first time, each has an important role to play and brings valuable perspective. I look forward to working together to restore regular order, ensure thorough debate and ultimately advance real American priorities to the House floor," Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the chair of the panel, said in a statement.