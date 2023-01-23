×
Tags: kevin kiley | classified documents

Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: House Will Hold Biden to 'His Own Standard'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 01:50 PM EST

Congress will hold President Joe Biden to his own stated standard of taking classified documents seriously — and search "anywhere that they may be found," House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., vowed on Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Kiley said, "There's a lot of questions to be asked."

"At this point, we need to hold Joe Biden to his own standard — he says that he takes classified documents seriously," Kiley said, deriding Biden's "pattern of classified documents sort of appearing essentially all of the places that he's been."

"If we're going to hold him to that standard of taking classified documents seriously, then we need to have a comprehensive search of anywhere that they may be found based upon this pattern that continues to develop," Kiley asserted.

Kiley noted it was the Biden administration "that decided that classified documents were such a serious matter that they conducted a pre-election raid on his political opponent" — former President Donald Trump.

According to Kiley, it's now apparent Biden's possession of classified documents was known even before the election, yet it was kept "secret."

"There's a lot of questions to be asked, and I fully expect that the Judiciary Committee is going to resume the proper oversight function of the legislative branch," he said.

Kiley also called out Biden's "pattern … of simply refusing to accept responsibility for his conduct" — vowing a GOP controlled House will do things differently.

"He says he has no regrets," Kiley said, though he's handled the classified documents issue "exactly the wrong way."

"We need a check and balance," Kiley added.

"Now we're back in session tomorrow," he said of Congress. "Things are going to start moving very quickly, and I think it's going to look a lot different than it has the last two years.

"We're going to do the hard work of actually getting to the bottom of the facts and seeing where they lead. We're going to get to the facts and we're going to give the American people the information they deserve."

Monday, 23 January 2023 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

