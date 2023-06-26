House Republicans Unworried by Dems' Focus on Abortion

As Democrats plan to make abortion a prime issue in the 2024 general election, many Republicans welcome the debate, telling Politico that Democrats have overblown the public's reaction to last year's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Democrats have outlined their intention to hammer the GOP on abortion, with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., saying, "We're going to ensure that we disqualify each and every Republican in these states for their stances on abortion."

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison added that his group, the DCCC, and its Senate counterpart, will "continue to make sure that the American people understand what is at stake in this election and how extreme Republicans are. And so we're going to do that in whatever medium is necessary to make sure that they see this information and see these folks."

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told Politico that attacks from Democrats on the issue don't worry him or other moderates running for reelection in blue states.

"They tried that in 2022, and my opponent spent $3.1 million trying to paint me as that when that's not the case," he said. "I do believe in exceptions for rape, incest, the life of the mother. And I do not oppose abortion in the first trimester. We won by 11 points, so if they want to light that money on fire in 2024 again, that's their decision."

LaLota's fellow New York Republican Reps. Marc Molinaro and Anthony D'Esposito told Politico they're not worried about disappointing their constituents on abortion and said they won't challenge the state's existing laws.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., notably questioned House GOP leadership over a plan to increase limits on taxpayer funding for abortion. During a closed-door meeting, Mace reportedly asked why the party was pushing further on the issue of abortion, telling her colleagues that the GOP is losing in the court of public opinion and that continuing to push a hard line will harm centrist Republicans running in blue states like New York.

"I think there were just some concerns from folks in swing districts, is my read of it," Mace told Politico. "I don't know if that will be addressed, if they'll modify or amend that part of the bill. I don't know yet."