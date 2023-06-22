DP Poll: No Labels Run Would Hand 2024 to Trump Over Biden

A presidential campaign by third-party No Labels, which is attempting to raise $70 million to run an independent, Republican-Democrat ticket in 2024, would spoil President Joe Biden's shot at reelection and pave the way for former President Donald Trump to get back into the White House, according to a poll released Wednesday by Data for Progress.

No Labels, which describes itself as a centrist organization, has already qualified for the ballot in five states and expects to be on the ballot in 20 states by the end of the year.

The poll, conducted May 25 to June 5 among 1,625 likely voters, tested voter support for Larry Hogan, the former Maryland Republican governor who has been mentioned as a contender for the No Labels ticket.

Without Hogan on the ballot, Biden leads Trump 47 to 45 percentage points. With Hogan, Biden's lead disappears as Biden and Trump split 44%-44%.

"Our polling makes clear that a No Labels candidate would almost surely spoil the election in favor of Trump and hand our country over to right-wing extremism," said Danielle Deiseroth, executive director at Data for Progress.

Ryan Clancy, the chief strategist for No Labels, in a statement said the 2024 election was too far away to speculate on a result.

"We're sitting here 17 months away from the election. And so, everybody can speculate about how this kind of ticket would or wouldn't impact the race," he said in a statement per the Daily Mail.

"There's only one thing we all know, and we could all agree. Almost nobody wants the election both major parties seem intent on giving us," he noted.

The margin of error for the poll is +/-2 percentage points.