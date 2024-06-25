House Judiciary Panel to Vote on Holding Biden Ghostwriter in Contempt

The House Judiciary Committee will vote on a measure to hold a ghostwriter who worked for President Joe Biden in contempt of Congress after he challenged a subpoena from the panel for documents relating to Biden's memoirs.

The Republican-led panel contends that Mark Zwonitzer, a writer who worked on Biden's books, "Promise Me, Dad" and "Promises to Keep," is refusing to comply with their subpoena for records and communications concerning the writing of Biden's memoirs.

"Zwonitzer continues to withhold all documents and materials in his possession that are responsive to the subpoena from the Committee," the committee wrote in a resolution submitted by panel chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. "The materials requested from Zwonitzer are crucial for the Committee's understanding of the manner and extent of President Biden's mishandling and unlawful disclosure of classified materials, as well as Zwonitzer's use, storage, and deletion of classified materials on his computer."

Although Zwonitzer previously signaled through an attorney that he intended to comply with the initial request for documents, he later refused to produce them without a subpoena. According to a panel member, Zwonitzer has since filed a legal challenge to a subpoena that the panel issued in March.

"Zwonitzer's failure to fully comply with the Committee's subpoena has hindered the Committee's ability to adequately conduct oversight of Special Counsel Hur's investigative findings, the Justice Department's commitment to impartial justice, and the President's retention and disclosure of classified materials," the resolution continues.