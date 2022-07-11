Jan. 6 Committee Won't Hold Prime-Time Hearing Thursday

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee has canceled Thursday's expected prime-time hearing, reportedly amid a flood of "new and important information" of late.

An aide said Monday a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday would be the panel's only hearing this week and it expects to hold another public hearing next week.

Thursday's hearing was not formally scheduled in the first place, according to CNN, but there had been rumors of one being called, according to CNN.

The committee has taken the testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday and is not being offered public testimony from the likes of Steve Bannon and even Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, according to Politico.

Tuesday's planned testimony will attempt to claim how groups helped coordinate a protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"We are going to be connecting the dots during these hearings between these groups and those who were trying – in government circles – to overturn the election," Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

It is unlikely the committee will mention – an observation Newsmax host Greg Kelly often reminds viewers – the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol never stopped the election of President Joe Biden, but it effectively expedited it, merely stopping the constitutionally requested debate on the certification of the Biden's Electoral College votes in key battleground states and moving the joint session of Congress to approve the contested electors without debate or challenge.

The Jan. 6 joint session of Congress was never designed to overturn any election results, but it could have kicked the Electoral College votes in key battleground states back to the state legislatures, Trump's legal team had noted.