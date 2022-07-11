TIPP Poll: 60 Percent Say Jan. 6 Panel 'Main Aim' to Stop Trump

The "main aim" of the House Jan. 6 select committee, and even a large majority of Democrats (62%) in the latest I&I/TIPP Poll say it, is to stop former President Donald Trump.

Overall, 60% of Americans agree "the Jan. 6 committee's main aim is to ensure President Trump can't run in 2024," including 70% of registered Republicans in the poll.

Independents were the "only group of the more than 21 demographic categories the I&I/TIPP Poll follows that was below 50%," but even a plurality of independents (48%) agreed the "main aim" of the committee investigation was to stop Trump in 2024, according to the analysis.

"Every other category had a majority, liberal-left, black-white-hispanic, north-south-east-west, male-female, you name it," the analysis concluded.

Republicans, particularly Trump-backers, have rebuked the nature of the committee as partisan and for its lack of due process or cross-examination.

The I&I/TIPP Poll asked the two questions: "Some say that the Jan. 6 committee was handpicked and represents only Democrats' points of view," and "Some say that the Jan. 6 committee's main aim is to ensure President Trump can't run in 2024."

While a majority of Republicans (64%) agree the committee is biased for Democrats, neither Democrats nor independents disagreed outside the margin of error.

"At minimum, the public appears to be highly dubious of the Jan. 6 panel, and no doubt any results will be viewed by a significant share of voters, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, as politically tainted and biased against Trump," the analysis added.

The I&I/TIPP Poll surveyed 1,643 U.S. adults nationwide and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.