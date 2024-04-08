Report: House Info Could Aid Trump Probe of Biden

A second Trump administration, in its pursuit of justice against President Joe Biden and his family, could use information discovered by House investigators, Axios reported.

House Republicans have probed Hunter Biden's business dealings amid allegations of influence peddling by Joe Biden when he was vice president.

Late last month, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., invited the president to testify before Congress as part of the Republicans' impeachment inquiry into Biden and his family's business affairs.

Whether or not House Republicans find enough evidence to impeach Biden, their probes could assist Donald Trump and his administration should the former president win reelection in November.

A source close to the Trump campaign told Axios that "everything you have seen from the Biden DOJ," in terms of the charges against Trump, "you can expect to see from the Trump DOJ."

Trump has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the government, most notably through the Justice Department.

Trump currently faces criminal charges in four cases involving allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election results nationally and in Georgia, mishandled classified documents, and that his former lawyer and fixer paid a porn star to remain quiet before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter.

"By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box," Trump posted on Truth Social in January.

Depositions and hearings involving Hunter Biden and his business associates could provide a Trump DOJ with allegations of illegality to pursue.

In a fundraising email last month, Comer wrote that "when President Trump returns to the White House, it's critical the new leadership at the DOJ have everything they need to prosecute the Biden Crime Family and deliver swift justice," The Washington Post reported.

Mike Davis, former chief counsel for nominations to then-Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the Bidens participated in "illegal foreign corruption," Axios reported.

"The Biden Justice Department will not do anything about it, so the Trump 47 Justice Department should," Davis said.

A House Oversight Committee spokesperson said its investigation into the Bidens is ongoing and "impeachment is 100% still on the table." The committee's final report is expected to include criminal referrals, Axios added.