Report: Kamala's Momentum Jolts House Republicans

House Republicans must get serious if they want to grow their slim majority, National Republican Campaign Committee Chair Richard Hudson said on a conference call Thursday, Punchbowl reported.

Hudson, who represents North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, said members need to step up fundraising and stay on message, or risk losing the country in the upcoming 2024 elections.

"We still have a great shot to grow our majority. But the Democrats are at the gates — hauling in hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few weeks," Hudson said. "If we’re going to accomplish our goal of growing our majority, I need you to want it."

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, is now leading former President Donald Trump in several battleground states, which could imperil Republicans' path to retaining the majority. Hudson said Harris' entry means a "new reality" but he still sees a path to picking up seats, Axios reported.

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told members that he won't bring divisive bills to the floor in September, citing the need to have unifying bills upon returning from recess, two sources told Axios.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told members he had encountered strong Republican candidates and good energy during his travels over the August recess, Johnson said, according to Punchbowl.

Johnson announced that he will transfer $4 million to the NRCC while House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said she would transfer $2 million to the NRCC, New York GOP and candidates, Punchbowl reported.