Trump Vows to Toss Transgender Student Protections

Friday, 10 May 2024 01:59 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said he will immediately reverse transgender student protections if he is elected in November.

Trump made the announcement Friday in an interview with Kayal and Company on Talk Radio WPHT in Philadelphia.

According to The Hill, the Education Department unveiled a final set of changes to Title IX, the federal civil rights law preventing sex discrimination in schools and education programs that receive government funding. The changes are due to be enacted in August.

"We're going to end it on day one," Trump said. "Don't forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we're going to change it — on day one it's going to be changed. The whole thing is crazy."

Title IX is a federal law, but each administration takes a different view on how to enforce its regulations. Schools are required to follow the requirements as a condition of receiving federal funding.

