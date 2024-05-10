WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brenna bird | tim griffin | newsmax | title ix

AGs to Newsmax: Title IX Changes 'Illegal'

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 12:54 PM EDT

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Friday that they joined four other state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration because its changes to Title IX are "illegal."

Griffin and Bird joined with the attorneys general from four other Republican-led states — Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota — in filing a lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration's recent Title IX changes that aim to protect LGBTQ+ students from "discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics."

Bird said on "National Report" that the changes show "how out of touch the Biden administration is with real America."

She added that the changes are "in violation of the law." 

"They have to follow the law just like everybody else and not impose their woke gender ideology on the rest of us," Bird said.

Griffin agreed: "We don’t file lawsuits because of bad policy, we file lawsuits because of the law, because it's illegal, and what this administration has done is illegal. It's unconstitutional, it doesn't go through the traditional process for changing the law that we learned from 'Schoolhouse Rock' in the '70s."

He added that "there are statutory problems with their interpretation" in addition to "constitutional problems" regarding compelled speech when it comes to pronouns.

"We're challenging on statutory grounds, constitutional grounds, also administratively, this is arbitrary and capricious. There are numerous legal arguments here, and we’re going to win this," Griffin said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Friday that they joined four other state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration because its changes to Title IX are "illegal."
brenna bird, tim griffin, newsmax, title ix
298
2024-54-10
Friday, 10 May 2024 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved