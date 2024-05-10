AGs to Newsmax: Title IX Changes 'Illegal'

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Friday that they joined four other state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration because its changes to Title IX are "illegal."

Griffin and Bird joined with the attorneys general from four other Republican-led states — Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota — in filing a lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration's recent Title IX changes that aim to protect LGBTQ+ students from "discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics."

Bird said on "National Report" that the changes show "how out of touch the Biden administration is with real America."

She added that the changes are "in violation of the law."

"They have to follow the law just like everybody else and not impose their woke gender ideology on the rest of us," Bird said.

Griffin agreed: "We don’t file lawsuits because of bad policy, we file lawsuits because of the law, because it's illegal, and what this administration has done is illegal. It's unconstitutional, it doesn't go through the traditional process for changing the law that we learned from 'Schoolhouse Rock' in the '70s."

He added that "there are statutory problems with their interpretation" in addition to "constitutional problems" regarding compelled speech when it comes to pronouns.

"We're challenging on statutory grounds, constitutional grounds, also administratively, this is arbitrary and capricious. There are numerous legal arguments here, and we’re going to win this," Griffin said.

