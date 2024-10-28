WATCH TV LIVE

House GOP Leadership Elections Set for Nov. 13

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 10:10 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced that internal Republican leadership elections will be held Nov. 13, the day after lawmakers return for the lame duck session, Axios reported Monday.

That vote will go a long way to determine whether Johnson stays on as Republican leader, either as speaker or minority leader. The internal vote will also determine who would serve as his lieutenants beginning in 2025, according to Axios.

Rank-and-file Republicans have until Nov. 12 to declare if they plan to run for a leadership position, according to the report.

If Republicans maintain their majority in the aftermath of the Nov. 5 elections, Johnson will have to win a vote on the House floor in January to maintain his speakership.

Johnson has said he will make no deals with Democrats to keep the gavel, even as there are at least four House Republicans who say they're in a "Never Mike" camp, and there could be more who will oppose his returning to his seat, it was reported last week.

Axios reported that significant shakeups are likely if Republican lose the majority to Democrats.

Johnson has not said what his plans would be should that happen.

