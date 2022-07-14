House GOP Bill Seeks to Block Federal Funding of Transportation for Abortions

A pair of House Republicans introduced a bill Thursday to prevent the federal funding for transportation to get abortions.

The Defunding Abortion Transportation Act was introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as first reported by the Daily Caller.

The bill would prohibit states from providing non-emergency medical transportation funds (NEMT), as has been considered by the Biden administration after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in late June, kicking abortion law back to the states.

After the ruling, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Xavier Becerra said the administration was weighing helping fund transportation for pregnant women who seek to get an abortion, if the procedure was restricted by state law.

Vice President Kamala Harris added the administration was considering "vouchers for travel" for women seeking to get an abortion, according to the Daily Caller.

"The Biden administration is gearing up to fund interstate travel for people seeking abortions," Carter told the Daily Caller. "That is wrong. The Defunding Abortion Transportation Act will put guardrails in place to prevent the federal government from subsidizing the death of unborn children. Democrats' abortion agenda, which allows for taxpayer-funded, elective abortions up until the moment of birth, is extreme and must be reined in."

Stefanik added, "Taxpayer dollars should never fund abortions."

"As the Biden administration attempts to subsidize access to states like New York run by far-left governments that continue to enable radical taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, I'm working to protect life by prohibiting states from providing transportation across state lines to terminate the life of the unborn," Stefanik added to the Daily Caller.