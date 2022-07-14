Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Democrats Silent on Pregnancy Center Violence

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax that Democrats' response to increased violence from the far left following the overruling of Roe v. Wade "was crickets" at a Thursday hearing.

During an appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Buck emphasized that Democrats have not joined with Republicans to effectively condemn fires and vandalism at pregnancy centers, civil unrest, and threats against Supreme Court justices in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

"They refuse to talk about the arsons. They refuse to talk about the graffiti, the threats," Buck said. "We had an attempt on a Supreme Court justice's life - they will not talk about that. And the Justice Department won't do anything about it, which is really the most concerning thing."

"If this Justice Department is going to take sides and investigate parents at school board meetings but not protect pregnancy resource centers, ... it is unfair, and it really undermines the integrity of our judicial system," he added.

The Colorado congressman has led the charge against violence since the abortion decision, sending a letter on June 24 to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the Justice Department address violence directed at pro-life groups and churches.

"The assault on pro-life Americans' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and religion must be stopped," Buck wrote to Garland at the time. "Given efforts from all three branches of government throughout the 1990s to protect abortion, the means to fight back against this lawless behavior are already in place."

Among the notable House Republican co-signatories of Buck's letter were Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks of Indiana, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Greg Steube of Florida.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!