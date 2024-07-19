2 More House Dems Call on Biden to Drop Out

Two more House Democrats are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race: Betty McCollum of Minnesota and Kathy Castor of Florida.

Thirty of 264 Democrats in Congress have now called for Biden to exit the race.

"Winning in November and defeating [former President Donald] Trump's dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats' sole focus," McCollum said in a statement to the Star Tribune. "To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice President [Kamala] Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for president."

Castor told a Tampa NBC News affiliate that it's an "exciting time to possibly pass the torch."

"Kamala Harris is a fighter and I have full confidence in her," Castor said.

Eight other House Democrats on Friday joined calls for Biden to withdraw: Jared Huffman of California, Marc Veasey of Texas, Chuy Garcia of Illinois, Marc Pocan of Wisconsin, Zoe Lofgren of California, Greg Landsman of Ohio, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Sean Casten of Illinois.

Mark Heinrich of New Mexico on Friday became the third Senator to call for Biden, 81, to quit the race.

Biden's reelection campaign on Friday said he is staying in the race, and claimed his poor debate performance hasn't hurt him with voters.

"While voters consistently mention President Biden's age when contacted, our target voters — both re-engagement and true swing voters — are still planning to vote for him, making it clear the debate has not hurt support among the voters who will decide this election," Dan Kanninen, the campaign's battleground states director, said in a memo, per NBC News.