Report: Biden Family Members Talking Exit Plan

The White House denied a report that members of President Joe Biden's family have discussed an exit plan if he decides to end his reelection bid.

NBC News reported Friday that Biden family members were talking about how the president's exit, should it happen, could put the party in the best position to beat former President Donald Trump.

Biden's family reportedly also is concerned about the president's legacy after more than 50 years in public service.

Democrats have been in turmoil over Biden's status as the party's presidential nominee since his disastrous debate performance on June 27, when he appeared lost and unintelligible at times.

NBC News said some family members are angry about how people they considered to be friends have treated the president.

"There was a much more dignified way to do this if this is what they wanted," a Biden ally said, the outlet reported. "This is no way to treat a public servant who has done a lot for this country."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates denied that exit discussions are ongoing.

"That is not happening, period," Bates said. "The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team — and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith."

In an official response to Trump's Republican National Convention speech Thursday night, the Biden campaign said: "President Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda in November."

NBC News, though, reported that Biden's family members, who worry about the impact of the campaign on the president's health, have discussed how Biden would want to end his campaign on his own timing and with a specific plan in place.

Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon admitted the campaign has seen some "slippage" but insisted Biden is "absolutely" still in the race.

Pressure has been building from within the Democratic Party for Biden to withdraw from the race.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Biden in a private call last week that she and other lawmakers are concerned that he could ruin Democrats' chances of taking control of the House this fall if he stays in the presidential race.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also told Biden in a meeting Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported.

A Democratic Party committee was meeting Friday to discuss a virtual voting process to nominate Biden as the party's candidate in this year's election, even as Biden was "soul searching" on whether to quit the race.