Jan. 6 House Panel Pushes Release of Final Report to Thursday

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol has delayed releasing its final report until Thursday, multiple media outlets reported.

"The select committee now anticipates its final report will be filed and released [Thursday]," the panel wrote in a statement Wednesday. No reason was given for the delay, but it is possible the visit to Washington of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday played a part.

On Monday, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans released an executive summary of the report, alleging violations of four criminal statutes by former President Donald Trump in the run-up to and during the events at the Capitol, as it recommended him to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

On Wednesday, the committee made public 34 transcripts of witness testimony gathered during its 18-month investigation, including those of conservative lawyer John Eastman, who was referred to the DOJ for prosecution by the committee; Alex Jones; Roger Stone; Jeffrey Clark; and retired Gen. Michael Flynn. Many of those transcripts are of witnesses who chose to invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The final 800-page report will largely reflect the hearings the committee held in the fall and include findings, interview transcripts and legislative recommendations.

Trump has condemned the panel's findings and other Republicans have voiced their opposition. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday she likened the panel's actions to when she was living in "former Yugoslavia" — which she described as "communism-light" — when one "disagreed with the government, they put on a show trial. And they sent you to a barren island where you spent your time in prison because of your protest against the government."