Giuliani to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel's Trump Criminal Referral 'Disgraceful'

Rudy Giuliani, onetime attorney to Donald Trump, told Newsmax the House Jan. 6 committee's decision to criminally refer the former president was completely "disgraceful."

During a Monday appearance on "Prime News," Giuliani described the panel — whose final report recommended the Justice Department charge Trump on four insurrection-related statutes — as "by far" the most "illegal, unethical committee" ever organized.

"Whenever we see [House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam] Schiff [D-Calif.], he's talking about Russian collusion ... and never has the liar produced anyone. The chairman [Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.] is all bent out of shape about election deniers. He's been an election denier for eight years," Giuliani said of the committee's makeup. "I could go on and on. This is a committee of hypocrites."

Giuliani further stated the House committee "really found nothing we didn't know," arguing that it failed to answer questions on the security failures leading up to the riot or the death of 36-year-old Ashli Babbitt.

"They did little or no research on what has to be done should there be escalations of these things. Meaning, we should be increasing our military in the period of time that we found ourselves in this circumstance," the former New York City mayor stated.

Giuliani added he was "not concerned" about being prosecuted, insisting that he has an "opinion from a federal judge clearing me of all the charges that Bennie Thompson brought against me."

Regarding the latest "Twitter Files" release, Giuliani declared that it confirmed his suspicion the FBI has "gone so far over the cliff to being a state police," requiring that it be disbanded and replaced.

